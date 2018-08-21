Eighteen Windrush people likely wrongly removed or detained, government confirms

Out of 12,000 people caught up in the Windrush scandal, the Home Secretary has said sorry to 18 people from the Windrush generation, thought to have been deported or detained because they couldn’t prove their right to live here. Sajid Javid said he was “committed to righting the wrongs of the past”. But one of those who was wrongly detained, Anthony Bryan, says he still needs urgent compensation to help with the debts he ran up during the three years he was unable to work.