Eight candidates have made it through to the first stage of the Tory leadership contest – actually getting onto the ballot.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have already attracted some big name support, while another big name, former health secretary Sajid Javid, is no longer in the running.

The first hustings are being held in parliament tonight, with candidates given 12 minutes each to put their case, before MPs take part in the first round of voting tomorrow afternoon.