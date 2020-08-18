Education Secretary ‘incredibly sorry’ for exam distress

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he’s “incredibly sorry”. But despite the distress caused by the exam chaos – he’s refused to say if he’ll resign from his job.

The debacle over the way England’s A-Level grades were awarded – and the government’s sudden U-turn yesterday amid a growing outcry – has left thousands of students scrambling to find university places.

Pupils in Wales and Northern Ireland are facing a similar situation too.

Unions are demanding an independent review into what they’re calling a “fiasco”.