18 Aug 2020

Education Secretary ‘incredibly sorry’ for exam distress

By

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said he’s “incredibly sorry”. But despite the distress caused by the exam chaos  – he’s refused to say if he’ll resign from his job.

The debacle over the way England’s A-Level grades were awarded – and the government’s sudden U-turn yesterday amid a growing outcry – has left thousands of students scrambling to find university places.

Pupils in Wales and Northern Ireland are facing a similar situation too.

Unions are demanding an independent review into what they’re calling a “fiasco”.