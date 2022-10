Pop star Ed Sheeran is being taken to court in the US over allegations that his hit song ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copied Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On.’

This comes just six months after Sheeran was cleared of copying another one of his hit songs – ‘Shape of You’.

The latest suit was filed by an Asset company that part-owns the Marvin Gaye song.

Before we get an expert’s view of this, let’s take a listen.