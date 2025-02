In the UK, fears of a recession have eased slightly, after official figures showed surprise economic growth of 0.1% in the last three months of 2024.

But it was tempered by the news that GDP per head has fallen. And it doesn’t quite meet the government’s promise to make growth its ‘Number One Mission’.

Labour is pinning its hopes on housebuilding to turn things around, with the Prime Minister donning his hi-vis jacket today. But the industry is warning it will take time to grow.