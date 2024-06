Levels of E-Coli in the Thames have been found to be 27 times the acceptable quality – just days before the Henley international regatta.

Elite rowers at the event have been advised to take precautions after a campaign group tested the water quality in the Henley mile where the race will take place.

But Thames Water accused the River Action group of being alarmist – insisting they had carried out their own tests which had given “reassuring” results.