DWP pay out close to £1million to Windrush victims

This programme has learned that the Department of Work and Pensions has had to pay close to a million pounds of unpaid benefits to Windrush victims of the Government’s ‘hostile’ immigration environment.

More than four hundred people have been compensated for denial of benefits when forced to try to prove their status years ago. Their cases have come to light through the Windrush Compensation Scheme, which critics argue isn’t doing nearly enough to engage potential claimants.

The Home Office says it’s targeting certain communities, and plans many more ‘engagement’ events in the coming weeks.