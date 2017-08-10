Dutch egg food scare leads UK supermarkets to take action

Four supermarkets have withdrawn egg sandwiches and salads from their shelves over fears they’ve been contaminated with an insecticide. The Food Standards Agency admitted that 700,000 eggs imported into Britain may have been affected. But questions are being asked about why it’s taken so long to learn the full scale of the problem. It’s alleged Belgian authorities were alerted in June, and the Dutch even earlier. The FSA insists though there is no cause for panic, and the risk to human health is extremely low.

Earlier I spoke to the chair of the FSA Heather Hancock and began by asking her how certain she can be about that.