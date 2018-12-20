Drones leave tens of thousands stranded at Gatwick, as military brought in

The Army has been called in to help track down the operator of at least one or more drones which have shut down Gatwick airport – causing travel chaos for over a hundred thousand passengers. Police called it a deliberate act to disrupt the airport – while the Transport secretary warned that those behind it should face the “maximum possible custodial sentence”.

Passengers have been left stranded for hours, with some stuck on runways overnight – and there’s currently no word on when the disruption could end.