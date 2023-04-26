Drag Queen Story Hour: why does it make some people angry?

Drag Queen Story Hours are an American import that have been taking place in the UK since 2017.

The originators of the storytelling events saw them as a way of bringing entertaining and unashamedly queer role models to a young audience.

But the backlash against them has been growing, with some questioning their suitability for children.

Now, families on both sides of the Atlantic wanting to watch story hours have found themselves having to pass noisy picket lines as demonstrators battle over this latest chapter in the culture war.

Producer: Vik Patel

Camera : Paul Mackeson and Jamie Beard