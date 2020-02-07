British couple David and Sally Abel are being quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan, where the deadly coronavirus has now spread to 61 people.

A friend who they dined with nearly everyday on the ship has contracted the virus and was taken to hospital.

Despite the possibility of catching the infection, they remain calm and positive, telling Jackie Long: “We can either crash and crumble or we can face it.”

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed under quarantine when it approached Yokohama on Monday evening.

Dozens more infected with Coronavirus on cruise ship – as David and Sally Abel explain.