Dover custom checks could be suspended in event of Brexit gridlock

Amid warnings that places like Dover could be plunged into gridlock after Brexit, the department which will deal with the impact is under fire for “lack of detail” on how customs will cope.

That’s according to a confidential report by HM customs seen by this programme, along with correspondence from one of its Brexit freight industry groups.

Another source has told us that senior custom officials say that, if there is chaos, checks would be suspended to keep freight flowing – even if this costs tens of millions in lost revenue.