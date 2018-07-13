Donald Trump UK visit: from criticism to compliments in 24 hours

The President’s visit started amid controversy after his Sun newspaper interview blasting Theresa May, the London mayor Sadiq Khan – and claiming immigration meant Europe was “losing its culture.”

Later came the apology, of sorts: Mr Trump stood side by side with the Prime Minister lavishing praise on her, saying “she’s a terrific woman, she’s doing a terrific job,” and calling the British-American relationship “the highest level of special.”

But as ever, it was not that simple: Mr Trump declared Boris Johnson “would be a great prime minister” – and said Mrs May thought his advice on Brexit negotiations “was a little bit tough…maybe some day, she will do that.”

It’s a huge day. A tremendous day.

But what does it mean for Britain, Brexit and the ‘highest level of special’ relationship?