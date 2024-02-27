Domestic abuse victims risk being killed as more councils go bankrupt

Life-saving domestic abuse services are at risk of disappearing because of the spiralling funding crisis facing councils. That’s the stark warning today from the Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales. Nicole Jacobs has written to Communities Secretary Michael Gove calling for urgent action.

Her concerns are echoed by the charity Women’s Aid. It’s given Channel 4 News exclusive first sight of its annual audit – which found that 61% of referrals to refuges were rejected – mostly because there was no capacity to support the victims.

The charity fears more women will be killed because of decisions to cut funding and more children will be stuck in abusive households. You may find some of this report distressing.