Does the new voter-ID system risk disenfranchising people ahead of England’s local elections?

The government defended its new policy on voter-ID at a committee hearing today, after facing widespread criticism for rolling it out too fast.

There is just six weeks until the rules will be enforced for the first time in local elections – first in England, then Northern Ireland – meaning voters will have to bring photo ID for their ballot to count.

Yet the latest figures from the electoral commission suggest a third of voters still don’t know about the new rules.

And as Serena Barker-Singh reports, there’s concern they will exclude tens of thousands of people.