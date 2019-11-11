Does Farage Brexit Party U-turn make Johnson win likelier?

As political U-turns go – this was pretty spectacular.

Just days after declaring his Brexit Party would run in every seat in the country – today Nigel Farage declared they wouldn’t.

In fact, they won’t be standing in any of the 317 seats the Conservatives won last time around, in what Mr Farage described as a “unilateral Leave alliance”.

Boris Johnson welcomed the move – but where does it leave the pro-Brexit vote in some of the Tories key target seats?