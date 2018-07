Doctors in the UK should be able to prescribe medicinal cannabis, according to the government’s chef drug advisers, after an initial review found there was evidence it could have “therapeutic benefit” for patients with some conditions. The review process was launched by the Home Secretary Sajid Javid after several high-profile cases involving children with epilepsy who’d been denied access to the cannabis oil used to control their seizures. Today’s move could lead to a loosening of the law.