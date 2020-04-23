Doctors demand laws on morphine are relaxed – for end of life care

How do we ensure that those at the end of their lives don’t suffer unnecessarily during this crisis?

Channel 4 News has learnt that leading doctors have written to the Home Secretary calling for an urgent relaxation of laws controlling the prescription of painkilling drugs such as morphine.

The letter to Priti Patel details how patients at the end of their lives are suffering because of difficulties accessing the medication.