The cost of living meets the air we breathe.

A political conundrum for government and opposition.

The Labour leader says the party must “learn the lesson of Uxbridge” – the seat it failed to win in last week’s by-election largely because of local opposition to ULEZ or the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion.

And now some senior Tory MPs are calling on their party to drop net zero targets they say are unpopular at the polls.