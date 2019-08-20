DNA testing kits: Family secrets revealed

It might seem like the perfect birthday present – a DNA test you can do at home to find out a bit more about where you come from.

More than 26 million people have done tests with the leading companies worldwide. But as the database gets bigger – so does the number of surprises thrown up. Secrets that once went to the grave, are now being revealed years later.

In the first of our series looking at DNA , we hear from people for whom a simple test has revealed more than they bargained for.