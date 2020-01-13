Discussion: Does Meghan have backing of public?

When Meghan Markle joined the royal family less than two years ago it appeared the monarchy was successfully reinventing itself. So how do people who welcomed her as a breath of fresh air back then view her now?

We asked the comedian and journalist Sapphire McIntosh to see what those in her home city of Leeds made of the news that the Markle sparkle would be leaving the royal limelight.