There will be celebrations this week across the UK to mark the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush arriving at Tilbury docks.

But some fear the commemorations could reflect a sanitised version of the experiences of those who came from the Caribbean to live and work here.

We spoke to 80-year-old Arthur Torrington, who co-founded the Windrush Foundation almost 30 years ago in a bid to counter discrimination, and remains firmly committed to the battle for equality and social cohesion.