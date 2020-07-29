Discharge of patients to care homes in England without tests was ‘reckless’, say MPs

The initial decision to send hospital patients in England back to care homes without being tested for coronavirus has been branded “reckless” and an “appalling error” by MPs – but is the UK government any better prepared to cope with another surge of the disease?

The latest official figures show the number of UK deaths rose by 83 in the last 24 hours to a total of 45,961.

While infections are edging up, with another 763 new cases confirmed.

More countries with rapidly rising cases could be added to the UK’s quarantine list as ministers said there was “no viable alternative” to the policy.