Diplomacy takes centre stage 36 hours after Syria air strikes

It’s thirty six hours since the missiles were aimed at targets in Syria. Today the diplomatic battle returned to centre stage. The Foreign Secretary says it’s been important to show the world that the use of chemical weapons is intolerable, but Boris Johnson admits there’s precious little the Government can do about the humanitarian disaster that is Syria’s seven year civil war. And as MPs look forward to their chance to question the Prime Minister in the Commons tomorrow, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he wants a War Powers Act that would see the decision to go to war rest with Parliament.