Devastating rise in teenagers convicted of murder

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman chose to devote most of her conference speech in Manchester today to the issue of illegal migration. She touched on law and order – more and better paid police officers, of ramping up stop and search.

But on the devastation and complexity of violence by and towards young people, there was no mention.

Today this programme can reveal the number of teenagers being convicted of murder in England and Wales has soared in the last decade – with the number of 12 to 17 year olds sentenced for murder quadrupling.

The findings come just days after three teenagers were killed in three separate stabbings across the country.

Warning – distressing images.