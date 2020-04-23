Desperation of coronavirus jobless, as lifelong workers struggle to pay rent

The Business Secretary today revealed that 2.8 million workers have been furloughed under the government’s support scheme

But hundreds of thousands of people could be falling through gaps in the scheme.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long has been speaking to some who are finding themselves without an income for the first time – unable to afford bills and pay for food.