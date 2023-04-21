Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns over bullying report

Dominic Raab has had more jobs at the top of government than almost anyone else: Brexit Secretary, Foreign Secretary, Justice Secretary, Deputy Prime Minister and acting Prime Minister when Boris Johnson was in hospital with Covid.

Today he had to leave government for bullying behaviour in two of the complaints against him which included “humiliating, intimidating and persistently aggressive behaviour” according to a report that took five months to compile.

But he leaves high office as a man who says he’s more sinned against than sinning with one of the least remorseful and most blistering exits this street has seen.