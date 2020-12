It’s another major casualty on the British high street: Debenhams is set to close all its 124 stores, putting the jobs of 12,000 employees at risk.

Efforts to rescue the struggling retailer collapsed when JD Sports, the last remaining bidder, pulled out. It’s just days after the Arcadia Group went into administration – with the potential loss of thousands more jobs.

With high streets deserted by lockdowns, and many people reluctant to spend, other big names could follow.