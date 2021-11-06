Debate: Will we see ‘meaningful action’ at COP26?

Who is having the biggest impact on the effort to tackle climate change – the activists taking to the streets, or those actually lobbying and negotiating inside the COP26 conference?

We were joined by Coll McCail, a climate activist who has campaigned against the proposed Cambo oil field in the North Sea and heckled COP26 President Alok Sharma during a speech last week.

And Justin Adams, Executive Director of the Tropical Rainforest Alliance which works in rainforest countries in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia to reduce deforestation.