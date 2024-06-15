Debate: how should the arts be funded as Israel funding boycotts grow?

Barclays has become the latest big corporation to bow to pressure and cut ties with a string of UK music festivals. Artists had threatened to pull out due to the bank’s links to firms which supply weapons to Israel. This comes after the Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford ended its support of various literary festivals – after protests over its links to Israel and holdings in fossil fuel companies.

But the decisions have left the arts sector scrabbling to find alternative funding, begging the question: how should the arts be funded?