After a summer when riots on our streets have provoked condemnation and consternation, what is the state of our nation?

It’s a question tackled by the writers of ‘Death of England’, a trilogy of interconnected plays, following two Black and white working class families, grappling with what it means to be British amid conversations about race, class and immigration.

We spoke to lead actor Paapa Essiedu and writer/director Clint Dyer about the intersections between class and race in the UK.