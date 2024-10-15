Dawn Sturgess: Mother of Novichok victim says family took comfort that no more people died

The mother of Salisbury poisoning victim Dawn Sturgess has said her family found comfort that she was the only person to be killed by the Russian nerve agent Novichok, as it could have killed thousands.

Mother-of-three Dawn Sturgess died after spraying herself with the poison in a discarded perfume bottle.

The inquiry into her 2018 death also heard from the police who were asked whether they could have done more to protect the public from further Novichok poisonings, after it was used on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter three months earlier nearby.