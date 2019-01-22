Channel 4 News
22 Jan 2019

Davos: is world economy working for majority?

Business Editor

The big beasts of the international business world are turning up at Davos in Switzerland for this year’s World Economic Forum.

There’s plenty for them to fret about – economic slowdown in China, President Trump’s trade wars and, of course, how much of a shock Brexit will deliver to the world economy. But underlying all this is the criticism that the world economic order, that they represent, doesn’t work in favour of the majority.