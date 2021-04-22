David Cameron’s attempts to lobby top officials on behalf of Greensill revealed

The Treasury’s most senior civil servant has told MPs that he received text messages and a phone call from David Cameron on behalf of the failed financial firm Greensill Capital.

Sir Tom Scholar said he took the call because “he used to work for him”.

The Bank of England also released correspondence showing the former prime minister lobbied them, as was first reported on this programme.

In a letter, Mr Cameron bemoaned the fact he had “failed to get anywhere” with the Treasury.

In a separate development, the Cabinet Office is to investigate the leak of text messages between the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Boris Johnson.