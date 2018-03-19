Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks: #CambridgeAnalyticaUncovered

Part one: The Whistleblower

The British data firm described as “pivotal” in Donald Trump’s presidential victory was behind a ‘data grab’ of more than 50 million Facebook profiles, a whistleblower has revealed to Channel 4 News. In partnerships with the Observer.

Part two: Revealed: Trump’s election consultants filmed saying they use bribes and sex workers to entrap politicians

An undercover investigation by Channel 4 News reveals how Cambridge Analytica secretly campaigns in elections across the world. Bosses were filmed talking about using bribes, ex-spies, fake IDs and sex workers.

Part three: Tuesday, March 20, 7pm GMT – on the company’s work in the United States

(By the Channel 4 News Investigation team. You can contact them here.)