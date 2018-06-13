Data breach at Dixons Carphone

The company behind PC World, Currys and Carphone Warehouse has apologised after revealing that hackers have stolen millions of credit card details from the company, though it says there’s no evidence so far of fraud. It’s the latest, and one of the largest, examples of big companies losing our data, and raises questions about whether they do enough to maintain their cyber security. Dixons Carphone was hit with a massive fine earlier this year for another data breach in a different part of the business.