TV Critics have described it as a cult classic which launched the careers of a generation of comedians.

For nearly 20 years the show ‘Darkplace’, which first aired on channel 4, has been off our screens.

But fans of the show remain loyal, and when the fictional star of the programme – Garth Marenghi – played by actor Matthew Holness – announced he was making a comeback in the form of a new horror novel…the internet went wild