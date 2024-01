It’s a sci-fi film but you’ll recognise this story from cities across the UK where gentrification has forced low-income communities to leave the areas they once called home. ‘The Kitchen’ is directed by Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, who grew up on an estate in London where barely any of the old residents still live.

Our culture correspondent Minnie Stephenson went to meet the director, along with its star, the actor and rapper Kano, aka Kano Robinson.