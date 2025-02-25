‘Dangerous times’ justify defence boost and aid cut says minister

We spoke to Defence Minister Luke Pollard in the Latvian capital Riga about the government’s decision to increase defence spending by £6bn a year.

Matt Frei: Was [Prime Minister Keir Starmer] led by the opinion polls regarding foreign aid, but also by Donald Trump and the imminent visit to the White House?

Luke Pollard: It’s certainly true that we’re in a once in a generation moment, and that requires us to bring forward some of the decisions that we were planning to make. We have in our manifesto a commitment to spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence. We’ve now brought that forward, so by April 2027 we’ll be spending £13.4 billion extra in cash terms on defence than we are today. That’s a proportionate, prudent response to the fact that we live in more dangerous and uncertain times, and that we can see the aggression that Russia continues to display. Not just to our friends in Ukraine, but in sending Russian spy ships to loiter over UK critical national infrastructure, as they did at the end of last year, and the continuing cyber attacks on the United Kingdom and our allies as well. So we’re in difficult times. This is a tough decision about where the spending should come from, but it’s absolutely right that we make those decisions to keep the country safe in these toughened times.

Matt Frei: But is it enough, given the seriousness of the situation, that the sombre nature of the prime minister’s tone today, he was almost preparing the country for war, it sounded like. Is it enough to just increase defence spending by 0.2 per cent in the next two years?

Luke Pollard: The increase in defence spending to 2.5 per cent is not the only thing that this government is doing. The Strategic Defence Review, the deepest and most considered review of UK armed forces in a generation, will be published in the spring, and that will set out what capabilities we need. So it’s not just about how much we spend, and we now know we’ll be spending more on defence, it’s what we’re spending it on. Learning the lessons of the war in Ukraine, making sure that we’ve got the capabilities we need as a nation to defend ourselves and our allies in these difficult times. That is why, it’s a comprehensive set of reforms that we’re making in the Ministry of Defence, being more interoperable with our allies, stepping up our support for Ukraine, all happening at the same time.

“It’s necessary for us to move our focus from soft power to hard power.”

– Luke Pollard

Matt Frei: David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee, said that this cut in foreign aid, that’s where you’re taking the money from is ‘disastrous’, not just for the millions of people who would be affected by it, but also for Britain’s image and soft power around the world. Could you have not found the money elsewhere?

Luke Pollard: This is a difficult decision. The prime minister has been clear about that to the House of Commons today. We are living in times where it’s necessary for us to move our focus from soft power to hard power deterrents. And notwithstanding the changes that have been made today, we’ll still be spending £9 billion a year on overseas aid by 2027. That will be focussed on warzones and those areas that need the assistance the most. That includes countries in the Middle East and Africa, potentially Gaza as well, to make sure that we’re getting the support to where it’s needed.

Matt Frei: But you’ve also broken the manifesto promise. You’ve said, the money permitting, you would increase foreign aid to 0.7 per cent of GDP. You’ve done the exact opposite. And I just wonder whether this is also you or the government pandering to Donald Trump, who the prime minister will visit in two day’s time, because we know that Donald Trump doesn’t like foreign aid. He slashed his own USAID budget practically down to nothing.

Luke Pollard: As a government, we retain our commitment to increase the overseas aid support to 0.7 per cent of GDP when the economic conditions allow. And that’s something that the prime minister has reiterated in his statement earlier today. But it’s certainly true that over the past two weeks in particular, but certainly the past three years, the world has fundamentally changed. And it’s right that as a government that takes the defence of our nation seriously, that wants to keep Britain safe at home and secure abroad, that we take those decisions to increase defence spending. We’ve seen that decision already welcomed by President Trump’s Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth today, describing it as a good move from an enduring ally. But we need to recognise, as the prime minister has said over recent weeks, that all of Europe needs to step up. That includes the United Kingdom stepping up our support for Ukraine, but stepping up our own defence spending to make sure that we can look after ourselves, update our capabilities, update the deterrence because our Ministry of Defence budget, our armed forces, are there to deter a war in the first place. But defeat an aggressor if necessary.

