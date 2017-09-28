Dan Hannan MEP: Why Brexit will be a success

The Prime Minister has set out her vision of Brexit and today the British and European negotiators said there had been some progress. Theresa May says we need a Brexit transition period lasting around two years during which nothing much changes. We remain in the single market, business carries on as before. Also remaining, four years after people voted to leave, will be our financial payments into the EU. At the end of it all, according to Mrs May, the UK will leave the customs union and the single market, but will have sought a new free trade deal with the EU. Is it achievable? Is it the best Brexit for Britain? Conservative MEP Dan Hannan explains why he thinks Brexit is heading for success.