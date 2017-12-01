Damian Green denies computer porn claims

The forecast for the next 5 days
The First Secretary of State, Damian Green, has denied that he “watched or downloaded” any pornographic images after a former police officer claimed thousands of images, all legal, were found on a computer used by Mr Green in 2008. Mr Green’s allies have accused the retired detective of a vendetta, while Scotland Yard has launched its own inquiry into how the information was made public. Mr Green is the subject of a Cabinet Office inquiry into allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour.