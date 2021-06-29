Dalian Atkinson: Police officer jailed for 8 years for unlawful killing of ex-footballer

A police officer has been jailed for 8 years for the unlawful killing of ex footballer Dalian Atkinson in 2016. Birmingham crown court heard that PC Benjamin Monk fired a Taser at Mr Atkinson for an “excessive” 33 seconds – then kicked him twice in the head when he fell to the ground. On hearing the sentence, Mr Atkinson’s family said they hoped that England footballers who took the knee tonight to highlight racial discrimination would remember Dalian – one of their own. Our home affairs correspondent Darshna Soni was in court