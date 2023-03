A police officer who hit former footballer Dalian Atkinson several times with her baton on the night he died, after being tasered by her colleague, will keep her job after a gross misconduct hearing found her actions were unlawful.

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith hit the former Aston Villa striker with her baton after he had been tasered to the ground during the incident in 2016.

The independent tribunal panel ruled that the West Mercia Police officer had used excessive force.