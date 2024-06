The length of time since the D-Day Landings in World War Two mean that there are very few military survivors who will be taking part in the 80th anniversary commemorations this week.

More than 150,000 from the UK, the US, Canada and France took part in what was the largest ever military operation on June 6th, 1944. Some 30 surviving veterans from the UK have returned to Normandy via a ferry crossing from Portsmouth.