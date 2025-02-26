Cutting aid budget ‘will make us less safe in the UK’, says Labour MP

We spoke to the Labour MP and chair of the International Development Select Committee, Sarah Champion.

She had just been speaking with the International Development Minister Annaliese Dodds, whose budget has been slashed in order to pay for the rise in defence spending.

Sarah Champion: I just feel for her enormously. I know that she really cares about development and this has seen her budget savaged, to be quite honest. I’ve been up in Scotland since the announcement, talking to the FCDO team here and talking to local NGOs that are actually giving that life-saving development work, and it’s horrific what the implications of these cuts are.

Cathy Newman: You said you really feel for her. I mean, she only heard about these cuts 24 hours before they were announced. It’s a bit of a shabby way to treat a minister. Was she a bit gutted about that?

Sarah Champion: I’ll let her speak for herself, but I’ll say that personally, I am, well, I’ll use your word. I’m gutted by this because while I absolutely support our defence capability and it’s been underfunded for decades, really, to take it from effectively the early defence system that we have, which is our development aid budget, is nonsensical to me.

Cathy Newman: Given how denuded her budget has been, should she have quit the cabinet or quit the government at least?

Sarah Champion: Again, I would much rather have someone that really cares about development in there fighting for it. But that’s the decision you need to ask her.

Cathy Newman: Do you think that was in her mind?

Sarah Champion: I’m a politician, not a mind reader, so I’ll leave it up to her to answer that.

Cathy Newman: Does sound like it might have been from what you what you gathered from the conversation. What else would you have cut, though, to increase defence spending, assuming you think that that was necessary?

Sarah Champion: What I would have liked to have seen was more analysis on what the consequences were of cutting such a large proportion out of our development money, because the development money is really there to try and keep everybody safe in their own homes. That has a direct impact on UK safety as well as people around the world. So I think it’s somewhat shortsighted to cut the one thing that could protect all of us.

Cathy Newman: But you do think it was the right decision to increase defence spending in the manner that Keir Starmer did?

Sarah Champion: I absolutely think it was. I would also say that we may well need to be looking for more money in the future. I’ve been an MP for 12 years now. I monthly go to defence meetings and at every one, I’ve been told that China, Russia and cyber are the biggest threats and that we need to be scaling up our capability for that. Around the world, we’ve seen democracies, you know, disappear, and I’m very, very concerned that we need to be standing strong with our allies. And I’m very, very concerned that we’re not taking the threat that we face as seriously as we should.

Cathy Newman: If you’ve potentially gone even further than Keir Starmer, would you have argued for raising taxes still higher because of the threats we face?

Sarah Champion: We have to find the money from somewhere, so people are going to have to look long, hard and cold at their own wallets and think, well, you know, do I want to be protected? Do I want a defence force that I know can guarantee our safety as much as that’s possible? But we need to see the economy growing, that’s the best way to cover these costs.

Cathy Newman: There is overwhelming public support for aid cuts of the kind that have been set out, according to polls, and particularly in areas where Labour is under threat from Reform. Do you acknowledge that?

Sarah Champion: Sadly, I do, but I don’t think that what we’re good at is selling what development does. So development for example, does a lot of work on conflict prevention, preventing migration, keeping people safe in their own homes so that they don’t literally end up on our shores. And of course, the perverse thing is, a lot of our aid money is actually being spent in the UK housing asylum seekers and refugees who’ve been forced to leave their own homes.

Cathy Newman: So do you think cutting the development budget could actually make us less safe in the UK?

Sarah Champion: I would go further and say cutting the development budget will make us less safe in the UK. We are looking around the world where we’re stepping away from the international stage. We’re going to be seeing China and Russia and maybe other hostile states filling those gaps.

Cathy Newman: Should there be a Commons vote on this, do you think?

Sarah Champion: There doesn’t need to be. What I would be keen for is that the parliamentarians are presented with a risk analysis of the decisions that have been taken.

Cathy Newman: From your conversation with the minister, you don’t believe that risk analysis has been done.

Sarah Champion: It can’t have been done in the timeframe that has been brought forward.

