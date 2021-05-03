Current social distancing rules could be ditched in England from June

There’s “a good chance” that England’s one-metre plus social distancing rule can be scrapped next month, according to the Prime Minister – although he said the major step towards re-opening the country would still depend on the data.

From today in Wales, people from two separate households can form an exclusive bubble for hugs and social contact. And tonight, Public Health England said just one Covid death has been reported in the last 24 hours – with 1,600 new infections across the UK.

However, one group of MPs says holidays abroad should remain out of bounds – claiming airports could become a “breeding ground” for the virus.