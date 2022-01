Downing Street has issued an unprecedented apology to Buckingham Palace over the two parties staff held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral during last year’s lockdown.

With more pressure on Boris Johnson, critics are calling for him to step down including some Conservatives – so where will it all end?

We spoke to Pippa Crerar, political editor of the Daily Mirror, and Katy Balls, deputy political editor of The Spectator.