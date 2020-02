A healthcare system “dysfunctional at almost every level”. That’s the conclusion of an inquiry into malpractice by a jailed breast surgeon.

Ian Paterson carried out hundreds of unnecessary operations, exaggerating cancer risks and then claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

He was eventually jailed for 20 years in 2017 – the Government today apologised for failing to protect patients.

The inquiry has demanded that all 11 thousand of Paterson’s NHS and private patients now be reviewed.