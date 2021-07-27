‘Culture of cover-up’: hundreds of children abused in Lambeth care homes, says inquiry

The findings could hardly be more shocking. Children in care “treated as if they were worthless”, while abusers were allowed to infiltrate children’s homes and foster care with “devastating, lifelong” consequences for their victims.

This is according to a damning report into decades of abuse in the south London borough of Lambeth and the culture of cover-up presided over by the authorities – a report which one survivors’ group says still doesn’t get at the whole truth.

We should warn you: there are distressing details in this report.