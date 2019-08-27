Cuadrilla fracking site in Lancashire hit by tremors

Tomorrow it’s expected that New York will see the arrival of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg as she completes her two-week transatlantic sailing voyage to take part in climate change protests.

Today in a tweet, she described the Amazon fires as “our war on nature”. In April, when speaking to MPs, she described the UK’s pursuit of fracking as “irresponsible”.

Over the last week there has been a series of earthquakes, the strongest of which, a 2.9 magnitude event, came yesterday.

Fracking at the site outside Blackpool has now been temporarily stopped.